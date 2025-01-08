Despite carrying Cowboys all season, Micah Parsons snubbed in All-Pro vote
The Dallas Cowboys were 3-7 at one point in the season but somehow flirted with a winning record. They reeled off four wins in a five week span, and it should have been fiveif not for a special teams mistake.
Their turnaround can be attributed primarily to Micah Parsons, who missed four games due to a high ankle sprain but returned on a mission.
In 13 games, Parsons finished with 43 tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Despite his performance, Parsons was left off the NFLPA’s third annual Players’ All-Pro Team.
Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks made the list as did Myles Garrett. While both players are deserving, it’s hard to see how Garrett was voted ahead of Parsons.
Garrett, who won the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award is an extremely talented edge rusher but he didn’t carry his team the way Parsons did. His stats were better, but not by much.
In four more games, Garrett had 47 tackles and 14 sacks. However, this isn’t the All-Stats team, and Parsons made a far greater impact on the game.
This was evident by seeing how poor the Dallas defense was in his absence. They suddenly became competent when he returned, despite players such as Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, DeMarvion Overshown, and DeMarcus Lawrence all missing significant time.
Parsons proved to be a leader and was a game-changer for Dallas and would be atop the list of DPOY candidates if not for the ankle injury.
