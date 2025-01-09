Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching situation remains in limbo with Jerry Jones dragging his feet on the Mike McCarthy situation. The uncertainty has led to plenty of speculation.
As an outside-of-the-box idea, we threw out the question of whether Jerry Jones could be waiting for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football team's season to end to see if there could be any interest from the Longhorns coach.
Sark, who has previous NFL coaching experience, is believed to be on the radar of several NFL teams.
MORE: NFL insider hints Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy deal not close
And as McCarthy's future with the Cowboys hangs in the air, the speculation of Sarkisian to Dallas continues to grow.
Clarence HIll of ALL DLLS also floated the idea on Wednesday afternoon.
Then, on Thursday morning, with the No. 3 Texas Longhorns set to play the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on Friday, January 10. the speculation made its way to ESPN.
MORE: Cowboys dysfunctional coaching situation takes another unexpected turn
Mike Greenberg shared his "speculation" that Sark could be a possible target of Jerry Jones and Dallas.
Until Jerry Jones makes an official decision on McCarthy, the soap opera is going to continue, but that is exactly what he wants.
Jerry loves the headlines more than anything, so expect this decision to go down to the wire.
