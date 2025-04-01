Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons claps back at Jerry Jones for disrespecting agent

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons came to the defense of his agent David Mulugheta after team owner Jerry Jones showd some disrespect.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a habit of irritating people when he opens his mouth and that was once again the case at the NFL annual meetings in Florida this week.

Jones was asked about a potential blockbuster contract extension with superstar defender Micah Parsons when he suggested there is a framework for the potential deal on the table.

However, Jones may have gone a bit too far when he shaded Parsons agent, David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

Jones disrespected Mulugheta when he said he is the one who cuts the checks and "The agent is not a concern here... I don’t know his name.”

Parsons caught wind of the comments and immediately fired back, praising Mulugheta for his work around the league.

Jerry needs to swallow his pride and do whatever it takes to get a deal done.

Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons plays a scrimmage with campers at the Micah Parsons Lions Den Football Camp.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons plays a scrimmage with campers at the Micah Parsons Lions Den Football Camp. / John Oliva/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.

The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.

