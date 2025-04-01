Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons have 'come to an agreement' on contract details, GM says

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he has "come to an agreement" on contract extension details with Micah Parsons, though the agent has not been involved.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals.
One of the biggest moves remaining for the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason is coming to an agreement with superstar Micah Parsons on the blockbuster contract extension he deserves.

Reports surfaced this week as the NFL annual meetings get underway in Florida that the team has offered Parsons a record-setting contract that would make the defensive star the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Now, we have the latest update right from Jerry Jones' mouth.

Jones spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that he and Parsons have agreed on "big aspects" of a contract extension.

Term, guarantees, money, all of those things we’ve had a meeting of the minds on," Jones said, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Parsons' agent David Mulugheta has not been involved in the talks between Jones and Parsons, but Jerry doesn't seem too concerned.

"I’m the one who has to sign the check and Micah is the one who has to agree to it," he said.

Hopefully Jones' comments are a sign of real progress and the conversations can jumpstart serious negations.

If the framework is already in place, it shouldn't take long for the two teams to iron out the finer details to get Parsons the contract that he has earned.

