Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons have 'come to an agreement' on contract details, GM says
One of the biggest moves remaining for the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason is coming to an agreement with superstar Micah Parsons on the blockbuster contract extension he deserves.
Reports surfaced this week as the NFL annual meetings get underway in Florida that the team has offered Parsons a record-setting contract that would make the defensive star the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.
Now, we have the latest update right from Jerry Jones' mouth.
MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys extension with Micah Parsons ‘not urgent at all’
Jones spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that he and Parsons have agreed on "big aspects" of a contract extension.
“Term, guarantees, money, all of those things we’ve had a meeting of the minds on," Jones said, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Parsons' agent David Mulugheta has not been involved in the talks between Jones and Parsons, but Jerry doesn't seem too concerned.
MORE: Cowboys head coach feels Micah Parsons 'will be around' long term
"I’m the one who has to sign the check and Micah is the one who has to agree to it," he said.
Hopefully Jones' comments are a sign of real progress and the conversations can jumpstart serious negations.
If the framework is already in place, it shouldn't take long for the two teams to iron out the finer details to get Parsons the contract that he has earned.
