Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
The Dallas Cowboys' track record of being conservative during the NFL free agency period has come back to haunt them in recent years, with a lack of depth at several key positions on the roster and a lack of growth and improvement.
Jerry Jones has been unwilling to open the checkbook to land a marquee free agent, which has done nothing but hurt the team.
Now, with a new coaching regime and new system being installed, everyone is hoping you can teach an old dog new tricks and that Jerry Jones will change his ways.
One of those people calling for the team to wake up and do something in free agency is star edge rusher Micah Parsons. Parsons made a "call to action" to the front office ahead of the offseason.
“I don’t want to sit back and watch other teams build and us stay the same," Parsons said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I want to see us become aggressive and get some players that will make an impact.”
Dallas has 25 players set to hit free agency, including key players at several positions, so it will be important for the team to reload with some talent if they want to improve on the 7-10 record last season.
Parsons has previously said he is willing to take less pay to help the team add playmakers and standout players, so let's hope the front office is listening and doesn't leave everyone hanging in 2025.
