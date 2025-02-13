Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons reveals update on contract talks
Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys could not be happier to turn the page on the 2024 season. Due to injury issues and at times simply poor play, the Cowboys finished out the year with a rough 7-10 record.
Jerry Jones and company have a lot of work to do this offseason to get back on track. However, there is a pressing matter that is being monitored very closely.
Following the 2025 NFL season, Parsons is set to hit free agency. Dallas has been working on a potential extension for him, but so far nothing has gotten done.
Of course, the Cowboys are still fresh off of giving huge new contracts to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Parsons is expected to get one, but there has been some speculation swirling that he could leave town at some point.
While those rumblings are out there, it seems much more likely that Dallas will get something done to keep Parsons with the team long-term.
As shared by the Cowboys' official website, Parsons recently spoke out about where things stand between him and the team about contract discussions.
"Oh, it's good, you know? It was good," said Parsons of their most recent talks. "I really have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There's definitely a plan in place, but we'll just see how everything plays out. There's been no progress yet, but I'm pretty confident that something will happen, so we'll see."
Keeping Parsons will be pivotal to getting the franchise back on track. Dallas simply cannot afford to lose him.
During the 2024 NFL season, Parsons put up superstar production once again. He played in 13 games, racking up 43 total tackles to go along with 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defended pass.
At just 25 years old, Parsons is one of the most feared defensive players in the NFL.
Hearing that there is a "plan in place" should help ease the minds of Cowboys fans. Parsons and Jones seem to be on the same page and there is no reason to panic at this point in time.
