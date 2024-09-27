Micah Parsons had 3-word message for Dak Prescott after injury scare
The Dallas Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday night, scoring a road win over the division-rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
While the Cowboys secured a much-needed victory, one of the main stories to emerge from the primetime showdown was the injuries suffered by the Cowboys defense.
Both starting edge rushers, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, went down with injuries.
Parsons' appeared to be the most severe as he was carted to the locker room without a cleat or sock on his left foot. The good news is Parsons' x-rays came back negative, but he will undergo an MRI on Friday to fully evaluate the damage.
Following the game, Parsons was spotted walking gingerly to the team bus.
But don't worry, Cowboys Nation, because there appears to be some optimism surrounding Parsons' injury.
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network said there is no indication that Parsons suffered a serious injury, and quarterback Dak Prescott revealed the promising message he received from the All-Pro defender.
According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Parsons told Prescott after the game, "I'll be good."
That's promising news from Parsons, and hopefully the MRI results will add to his optimism of being ready to suit up for Dallas against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.
Dallas will have the benefit of extra rest after playing on Thursday night, so let's hope the team makes good use of it.
