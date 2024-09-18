Micah Parsons delivers pointed message on Cowboys home losses
The Dallas Cowboys' disappointing Week 2 performance against the New Orleans Saints left no one more frustrated than linebacker Micah Parsons.
After suffering back-to-back losses at home, Parsons voiced his frustration and issued a challenge to his teammates.
"To have back-to-back embarrassing losses at home, I get the fan frustration but I don’t think there’s anyone more frustrated than me," Parsons told the media following Wednesday's practice. "I’m a competitor. I feel like I’m a warrior. I battle like everyone else battles, but at the end of the day, it’s all about wanting it more."
Parsons emphasized the importance of collective desire and effort, suggesting that a lack of shared intensity is most disheartening.
"To me, not having everyone wanting it as bad as you do, that kinda hurts the most," he admitted. "If you’re willing to take a beating like that, that says a lot."
When questioned about the difficulty of moving on from such a loss, Parsons placed the onus on his teammates to step up.
"I think I’ll find it tougher if people don’t step up," he declared. "To me, it’s like a prove it weekend. I’m not putting anything on any of my teammates. I’m saying myself included. I need to step up. We all need to step up."
Parsons underscored the potential consequences of another lackluster performance.
"It would hurt me more if we all didn’t step up and we all played down to that standard again," he expressed. "Because that just tells me we’re not moving in the direction we should be moving."
Parsons' words highlight the urgency of the situation in Dallas. The Cowboys are facing a critical juncture early in their season, and Parsons is clearly demanding a response from his teammates.
As a leader on the defense, he is setting the tone and challenging everyone to rise to the occasion. The Cowboys' next game against the Baltimore Ravens will be a telling test of their resolve and their ability to rebound from adversity.
