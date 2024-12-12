Cowboys vs. Panthers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 15
The Dallas Cowboys (5-8) head to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers (3-10) for a Week 15 matchup. Dallas' slim playoff hopes were further diminished after a 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 14.
Meanwhile, the Panthers went toe-to-toe with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but fell short in a 22-16 loss.
As Dallas aims to rebound from their Week 14 loss and maintain their even slimmer playoff aspirations, they must prioritize three key areas to secure a victory over the Panthers in Week 15.
Lean on the ground attack
Running Back Rico Dowdle has emerged as a reliable option, and the Cowboys should lean on him to control the tempo of the game and keep the Panthers' offense off the field.
Since being named the lead running back in Week 11, Dowdle has averaged 99 rushing yards per game and 5.17 yards per carry.
The veteran running back has rushed for 731 yards and one touchdown, while also contributing 33 receptions for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air this season.
Since Week 13, Dowdle has led the league in rushing yards (243), yards after contact (183), and carries of 10+ yards (9), while ranking fourth in missed tackles forced (10).
The Panthers' run defense has allowed a league-worst 170.1 yards per game and has surrendered 19 touchdowns. This presents a great opportunity for Dowdle to achieve three consecutive 100-yard rushing games, something no Cowboys running back has accomplished since Ezekiel Elliott in 2019.
Pressure Bryce Young
Despite their struggles, the Panthers' offensive line has been surprisingly effective, surrendering just 1.7 sacks per game, ranking fifth in the league.
Young's ability to extend plays and make throws on the run is a strength. However, a strong pass rush can limit his time to make those plays, reducing the Panthers' chances of big-play touchdowns.
Since Week 12, Dallas' defense has recorded 12 sacks, including four against the Commanders and six against the Giants, both of which were victories for Dallas.
Despite losing linebacker DeMarvion Overshown for the season, the Cowboys will rely on Micah Parsons to disrupt the Panthers' offense.
Feed the Lamb
After six weeks, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb found himself celebrating in the end zone following an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cooper Rush that gave Dallas a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Lamb finished the night with six catches for 93 yards and one touchdown. The All-Pro receiver continues to rank first in targets (131), third in receptions (85), and third in receiving yards (973).
Despite ranking 12th in pass defense, the Panthers have allowed 24 passing touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the league.
Sunday's road game presents another great chance for the Cowboys to involve player 88 more in the offense.
