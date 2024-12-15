Would the Cowboys seriously consider trading Micah Parsons in 2025?
This offseason, theDallas Cowboys dragged their feet in contract talks with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. They eventually signed both to record deals but that hasn’t turned into success on the field.
Injuries are the main culprit with Prescott being sidelined due to a hamstring injury. He was recently joined on the IR by Trevon Diggs, who is battling a knee injury for the second year in a row. It’s also the second time Diggs will have surgery since signing his extension in 2023.
MORE:Stephen Jones starts gaslighting Cowboys fans looking ahead to 2025 offseason
That’s why Stephen Jones recently started to question out loud whether or not the massive contracts are a good practice.
Jones said he doesn’t envision Parsons ever playing for another franchise but he rarely speaks without having a motive. It’s also the second time in a week he’s made a comment about the salary situation in 2025. With that being the case, there’s a suspicion that Dallas could look to trade Parsons for a hefty draft haul.
Dallas has been linked to Shedeur Sanders in the upcoming draft, with the Colorado quarterback reportedly being willing to play for the Las Vegas Raiders or Dallas Cowboys over any other franchise.
The Raiders have the most comparable trade in recent years, sending Khalil Mack and a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for two first-round selections. Such a trade would be enough ammunition to bring Sanders to Dallas.
This scenario would be more realistic if they hadn’t just extended Prescott. Still, there’s an outside chance the Jones family could decide multiple draft picks for our be better than another top of the market deal.
Especially if they’re really bothered by their superstars being on the IR.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Panthers
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order: Cowboys inching toward top 10 after Week 14