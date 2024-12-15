Cowboys Country

Would the Cowboys seriously consider trading Micah Parsons in 2025?

With the Dallas Cowboys suddenly questioning large contracts, could Micah Parsons be traded in 2025?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
This offseason, theDallas Cowboys dragged their feet in contract talks with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. They eventually signed both to record deals but that hasn’t turned into success on the field.

Injuries are the main culprit with Prescott being sidelined due to a hamstring injury. He was recently joined on the IR by Trevon Diggs, who is battling a knee injury for the second year in a row. It’s also the second time Diggs will have surgery since signing his extension in 2023.

Stephen Jones recently started to question out loud whether or not the massive contracts are a good practice.

That’s why Stephen Jones recently started to question out loud whether or not the massive contracts are a good practice.

Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jones said he doesn’t envision Parsons ever playing for another franchise but he rarely speaks without having a motive. It’s also the second time in a week he’s made a comment about the salary situation in 2025. With that being the case, there’s a suspicion that Dallas could look to trade Parsons for a hefty draft haul.

Dallas has been linked to Shedeur Sanders in the upcoming draft, with the Colorado quarterback reportedly being willing to play for the Las Vegas Raiders or Dallas Cowboys over any other franchise.

Dallas Cowboys
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates a third quarter touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Raiders have the most comparable trade in recent years, sending Khalil Mack and a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for two first-round selections. Such a trade would be enough ammunition to bring Sanders to Dallas.

This scenario would be more realistic if they hadn’t just extended Prescott. Still, there’s an outside chance the Jones family could decide multiple draft picks for our be better than another top of the market deal.

Especially if they’re really bothered by their superstars being on the IR.

Randy Gurzi
