Micah Parsons shows off individual workouts at Cowboys facility

The Dallas Cowboys held an emotional retirement ceremony for future Pro Football Hall of Famer and franchise great Tyron Smith on Wednesday afternoon, with several of the team's current and former stars showing up in support.
Among the players in attendance to honor the NFL great was superstar defender Micah Parsons.
Parsons, who is in contract negotiations for a blockbuster extension that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, has made his presence felt at the team facility during the early stages of the offseason.
Along with showing up to the Smith press conference, Parsons also showed up for the first day of voluntary offseason workouts.
Not only was Parsons in attendance for Smith's retirement on Wednesday, he was also getting in some individual training at The Star with his offseason coach, Lance Deane.
Deane shared a highlight video of one of the recent training sessions on social media.
Parsons has made it clear that he is ready to step up as a leader on the Cowboys' defense, and seeing him get in the work at the team facility during the voluntary workout period is a positive sign that he's locked in for the upcoming season.
Now, it's up to Jerry Jones and company to make sure they can get a deal done.
