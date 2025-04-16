Tyron Smith's son wears adorable custom Cowboys jersey for retirement ceremony
The Dallas Cowboys are saying goodbye to one of the greatest players ever to wear the franchise's colors.
Tyron Smith signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team where he spent 14 of his 15 seasons in the NFL.
When Smith arrived for his retirement press conference, he didn't come alone. Smith was with his son, who was repping a top custom jersey.
Smith's son was wearing a customized No. 77 jersey with "Daddy" on the nameplate. It is a moment that this kid will want to hear about for years to come.
The eight-time Pro Bowl selection left his mark on the most popular franchise in the NFL. Now, Smith gets the moment to go out his way with this retirement press conference.
Along with the Pro Bowl selections, Smith earned two All-Pro selections during his time with the Cowboys and earned a spot on the Hall of Fame All 2010s Team.
The Cowboys should be putting Smith in their ring of honor as quickly as possible, and Smith will definitely be hearing his name called among the greats in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It may not always have been the best of times these last few years in Dallas. However, the team could always count on Smith to be on top of his game each time he took the field.
