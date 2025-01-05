Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons sounds off on potential coaching changes, media questions

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons sounded off after the team's season-ending loss after questions about potential coaching changes.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Is trouble brewing for the Dallas Cowboys?

Following Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders in the season finale, star edge rusher Micah Parsons sounded off on potential changes to the team's coaching staff.

Parsons was frustrated after the game and deflected a question by directing the media to talk to Jerry Jones about any moves.

MORE: Jerry Jones heaps more praise on Mike McCarthy, no announcement of coach's future

"I learned a long time, its not about what I want in this business. I'm not the owner, I'm not the GM, I'm part of the entertainment. They got to decide if they want me back, you're asking the questions to the wrong guy, to be honest," Parsons said.

The Cowboys blew a late lead against the Commanders to finish the season at 7-10. Washington took the lead with just two seconds remaining in the game.

With the Cowboys season now over, the talk will shift to a potential head coaching search with Mike McCarthy's contract set to expire. There are also questions about Mike Zimmer's future with the team.

While momentum was picking up for Mike McCarthy to return during the team's winning streak, there is no telling what direction Jerry Jones will go.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'

Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News