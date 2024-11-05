Could Cowboys trade Micah Parsons before NFL trade deadline?
The NFL trade deadline is less than 24 hours away and many in Dallas Cowboys Nation are wondering whether the team will be buyers or sellers at the deadline -- or, most likely, neither.
A new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter raised some eyebrows following his appearance on the network's Get Up! morning show on Monday.
Schefter said the Cowboys should not look to be buyers, but teams are having "conversations" about whether star edge rusher Micah Parsons could be available for the right price.
“The magic solution is not walking through that door Greeny,” Schefter said. “No matter who they trade for, they’re not making a deal big enough to get a trade done that’s going to save their season. The die is cast on what this team is right now, they’re not going to go out and trade like I’ve had other teams wondering a lot.
"Well, maybe we should call the Dallas Cowboys to see if they would trade some of their players. Maybe we should check to see if they would be willing to move on from Micah Parsons, which I don’t think they would be, but those are the conversations that are going on."
Those comments raised some eyebrows.
If the team does make the wild decision to trade away Parsons, it would be the final nail in the Cowboys' 2024 coffin.
The season outlook is already grim and trading away your best defensive player would all but show the rest of the league that you were never "all in." You just set your team up to fail.
