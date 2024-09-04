Mike McCarthy reveals the 2024 Dallas Cowboys theme, team slogan
The Dallas Cowboys are just a few days from the start of a vital season for head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy has helped build a strong team in Dallas during his first four years; in the last three, the team has finished the regular season 12-5.
However, getting over the hump in the postseason is the last mountain McCarthy needs to climb.
To get over that postseason hurdle, McCarthy needs his team on the same page. With so much going out outside the football field, like CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott's contract negotiations, how can a coach keep a team together?
MORE: Will 2024 season be Mike McCarthy's swan song no matter outcome?
It's simple, create a positive mindset for everyone in the building.
Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News tweeted during McCarthy's media availability today that the Cowboys head coach has a theme for the 2024 team. McCarthy says the team will be "rooted" in what has been built during his availability tenure with the franchise.
McCarthy said the phrase is based on his father.
The Super Bowl-winning coach knows exactly what it takes to get to the mountaintop. It took him five years to get there with the Green Bay Packers. Concidentally, this is year number five with the Cowboys.
Is it now or never for McCarthy?
