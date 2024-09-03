Cowboys Country

Will 2024 season be Mike McCarthy's swan song no matter outcome?

Is Mike McCarthy even entertaining the idea of returning to the Dallas Cowboys sideline in 2025?

Tyler Reed

tim heitman-usa today sports
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has made it clear the fifth-year coach isn't worried about contract discussions as the 2024 season is set to begin.

At least, that is what McCarthy is telling the media when asked questions about not being signed to be the head man past this season.

However, does McCarthy even have a reason to worry about an extension?

MORE: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has second-best odds to get fired first

McCarthy is 42-25 in his career with the Cowboys, including three straight 12-5 seasons. However, it is the lack of postseason success that has the front office and the fanbase slightly timid about the idea of bringing McCarthy back in 2025.

But McCarthy has still been adamant about not worrying about a new deal.

When approached about his contract situation, this is some of what McCarthy had to say on the matter:

I can’t stand up in front of a group of men and consistently, on a daily basis, demand they focus their time and energy on winning, then I’m up here talking about things that have nothing to do with winning.

Mike McCarthy

One knows before taking the job in Dallas what comes with the territory. Constant high-pressure and Super Bowl runs are expected yearly. No matter what happens in the 2024 season, maybe McCarthy is ready to move on to anything that he may consider greener pastures.

The outcome for the 2024 Cowboys could genuinely be the next box office homerun for any movie producer willing to take the chance.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025

SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season

Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team

Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you

Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News