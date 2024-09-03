Will 2024 season be Mike McCarthy's swan song no matter outcome?
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has made it clear the fifth-year coach isn't worried about contract discussions as the 2024 season is set to begin.
At least, that is what McCarthy is telling the media when asked questions about not being signed to be the head man past this season.
However, does McCarthy even have a reason to worry about an extension?
MORE: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has second-best odds to get fired first
McCarthy is 42-25 in his career with the Cowboys, including three straight 12-5 seasons. However, it is the lack of postseason success that has the front office and the fanbase slightly timid about the idea of bringing McCarthy back in 2025.
But McCarthy has still been adamant about not worrying about a new deal.
When approached about his contract situation, this is some of what McCarthy had to say on the matter:
I can’t stand up in front of a group of men and consistently, on a daily basis, demand they focus their time and energy on winning, then I’m up here talking about things that have nothing to do with winning.- Mike McCarthy
One knows before taking the job in Dallas what comes with the territory. Constant high-pressure and Super Bowl runs are expected yearly. No matter what happens in the 2024 season, maybe McCarthy is ready to move on to anything that he may consider greener pastures.
The outcome for the 2024 Cowboys could genuinely be the next box office homerun for any movie producer willing to take the chance.
