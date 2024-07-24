Mike McCarthy makes brutally honest admission about 2024 season
The 2024 season will be make or break for the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise has had three straight 12-5 seasons, with no NFC title game appearances.
It feels as if the pressure of playoff success is starting to boil over.
Now, the saying around the team is that this season, the team is going "all-in." However, head coach Mike McCarthy's latest comments may not have the fanbase too excited about the product on the field.
McCarthy did not mince his words when talking with the media about how he sees his future with the franchise.
"This is a challenge," McCarthy mentioned to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. The Cowboys head coach went on to describe his situation even more, "You pour energy into yourself and bet on yourself, the odds tilt in your favor."
McCarthy knows that this season is make or break for him. A coach that has seen the highest of highs is now staring at an unclear future.
It's no secret to anyone around the team that playoff success is more than likely the only way McCarthy will be on the sidelines next season in Dallas.
However, does this team have enough talent on offense to save their coach's career? 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most scrutinized seasons in recent memory for the Cowboys.
