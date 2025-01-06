Bears want to interview Mike McCarthy while Jerry Jones remains silent
Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys remains up in the air, but he will have employment opportunities if he chooses to leave Big D.
With Jerry Jones dragging his feet on a decision, the Chicago Bears have reached out to Dallas to interview McCarthy.
"Chicago Bears have sought permission to interview Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and are awaiting a response from Dallas, sources tell me and [Todd Archer," Adam Schefter wrote.
MORE: Mike McCarthy's future with Cowboys may depend on whether anyone else wants the job
"If the Cowboys don’t allow permission this week, the Bears could interview McCarthy after his exclusive negotiating window with Dallas expires Jan. 14."
It would certainly be an interesting twist to the McCarthy saga and could give Dallas a way out without burning any bridges.
But, for now, stay tuned, because it is never a dull day in Cowboys Nation.
