Cowboys Country

Bears want to interview Mike McCarthy while Jerry Jones remains silent

If Mike McCarthy wants to move on from the Dallas Cowboys, he will have the opportunity with one job interview lined up.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the field during the second half against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the field during the second half against the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys remains up in the air, but he will have employment opportunities if he chooses to leave Big D.

With Jerry Jones dragging his feet on a decision, the Chicago Bears have reached out to Dallas to interview McCarthy.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel and head coach Mike McCarthy in the tunnel befiore game against the Dallas Cowboys. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Chicago Bears have sought permission to interview Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and are awaiting a response from Dallas, sources tell me and [Todd Archer," Adam Schefter wrote.

MORE: Mike McCarthy's future with Cowboys may depend on whether anyone else wants the job

"If the Cowboys don’t allow permission this week, the Bears could interview McCarthy after his exclusive negotiating window with Dallas expires Jan. 14."

Mike McCarthy, dallas cowboys
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It would certainly be an interesting twist to the McCarthy saga and could give Dallas a way out without burning any bridges.

But, for now, stay tuned, because it is never a dull day in Cowboys Nation.

Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to head coach Mike McCarthy before the game against the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders

4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington

NFC East Power Rankings after Week 18: Summing up Cowboys stagnant season

Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss

Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News