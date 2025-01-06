Mike McCarthy's future with Cowboys may depend on whether anyone else wants the job
Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys hangs in the air after a disappointing, injury-ridden season for the team and his contract set to expire.
Many believed McCarthy entered the season as a lame duck head coach, but a win streak to end November led to some momentum for McCarthy to return to the team in 2025.
After the season finale, Jerry Jones would not expand on McCarthy's future with the team and said it will take some time.
MORE: Mike McCarthy opens up on future as fate uncertain following Cowboys' season finale
According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, the decision could ultimately come down to whether any coach wants to take over the franchise or join the coaching staff.
"I think the big question is do some of these coaches want to be here, given the way this year was handled. When you look at the roster... you talk to a lot of people in the building. They don't know if this was the best roster that could have been given to them, that would have translated into success," said.
"I mean last season we had Jerry Jones telling you that he was all in. Well a lot of the fans, I think some of the coaches, thought well all in meant you were going to be active in free agency. Instead Jerry Jones has multiple times told us that all in meant going all in on the quarterback. Making him the cornerstone of your franchise. Signing CeeDee Lamb. But he did both of those things fairly late in the season.
MORE: Jerry Jones' lack of urgency on a Mike McCarthy decision could set team back for years
"...I've been saying for weeks I think it's very likely that Mike McCarthy returns. But I think the staff around him could look very, very different. Mike Zimmer I think is doing some soul-searching, seeing if he wants to come back. And I think Brian Schottenheimer, who has been sort of, the OC-ish here, but it's been Mike McCarthy calling plays. I think Brian Schottenheimer wants to call plays somewhere else and I think there'll be opportunities for him to do that. So who will be the OC here in Dallas? So a lot of questions."
While Jerry Jones is dragging his feet on a McCarthy decision, teams around the league are already making moves and jumping into the head coaching market.
Jones' lack of urgency has hurt the team in the past, and failing to move quickly with the coaching decision could ultimately hold the franchise back for years.
