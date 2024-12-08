Cowboy Roundup: Belichick fantasy fading, Brock Hoffman's fighting spirit
Happy NFL Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. There is a full day of action around the league with 11 games set to take place throughout the day.
Dallas will have certain rooting interests on Sunday afternoon, needing some help to improve their chances at a miracle turnaround to reach the postseason.
The Cowboys got the first bit of help they needed when the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers to kick off Week 14.
Other teams they will need to root for on Sunday are the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, and division-rival New York Giants, among others.
While we wait for today's games, let's take a spin around social media to see what headlines are making the rounds.
Bill Belichick becoming a fantasy
The Dallas Cowboys may miss out on hiring legendary coach Bill Belichick after reports over the weekend that he is ramping up negotiations with the University of North Carolina. The Landry Hat has more on the latest developments.
Brock Hoffman's fighting spirit
Brock Hoffman shared the story behind his cleats for the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative which will help the Derrick James Family Foundation.
Hoffman is friends with local boxing trainer Derrick James, who has trained many boxers like Ryan Garcia, and wants to help "his mission to give back to the community, especially with underprivileged kids."
You can read more about Brock Hoffman's cause on the Cowboys official website and check out the cleats he will wear on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
