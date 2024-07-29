Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer discusses loss of DE Sam Williams
The loss of DE Sam Williams to a torn ACL and MCL is a significant blow to the Dallas Cowboys defense and a setback for new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's plans.
Williams, entering his third season, was carted off the practice field on Sunday during a special teams blocking drill. He remained down in pain as Cowboys trainers attended to the defensive end.
On Monday the returning Zimmer caught up with 97.6 The Ticket to discuss the injury and the game plan moving forward.
MORE: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
“We had big plans for him, said Zimmer. “He was going to play an awful lot, probably, I’m guessing, 70-75 percent of the time.” “We’ll just have to move some chess pieces around and try to figure out other ways to do things. With us moving (Micah) Parsons around a little bit, (Williams) was going to be out there with Parsons and (DeMarcus Lawrence).“
The loss of Williams leaves Dallas thin at the defensive end, as the Cowboys watched players like Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong leave in free agency.
Dallas may consider looking to the open market to add depth, but there is also an opportunity for second-round rookie Marshawn Kneeland to have a significant role early on.
“Marshawn Kneeland has done a really nice job,” said Zimmer. “He would’ve played anyway but I think he’s gonna end up having to play a lot now.”
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Tough D: Looking at the best defender the Cowboys will face each week in 2024
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader