Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer gives praise to rising defensive tackle
The start of padded practices for the Dallas Cowboys started earlier this week, giving fans their first glimpse of the team in meaningful action.
Training camp is the time to make a name for yourself or change the perception of how fans and the front office see you.
New Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer already likes what he sees from one defensive tackle entering a make-or-break season: 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith.
MORE: Mazi Smith coming into his own at Dallas Cowboys training camp
When speaking with the media on Thursday, Zimmer had this to say about second-year defensive tackle Mazi Smith: "He’s gonna have to be a power rusher and push the pocket. But as far as the run game, what I’ve seen so far I’ve been impressed with him.
"He’s doing a really good job. Now he’s gotta keep it up. I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen with him, along with the rest of the defensive line.”
It's no secret that Smith had a tough rookie season, ranking in the bottom of run defense according to Pro Football Focus. It is refreshing to hear Zimmer's comments that the former first-round pick has focused on his weakness in the offseason.
Smith's early training camp success could bode well in seeing him become an anchor to the Cowboys' defense.
