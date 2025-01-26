Mike Zimmer won't return to Cowboys, might be done coaching
Mike Zimmer was a defensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys from 1994 through 2006 and won a Super Bowl with them following the 1995 season.
He returned in 2024 to take on the role of defensive coordinator and despite dealing with multiple injuries, he had some great moments in that role. Unfortunately, we won't get to see him build upon the success he had.
Zimmer told Ed Werder of ESPN that he won't be returning as a member of Brian Schottenheimer's staff. While that seemed to be the case from the moment Schottenheimer was hired, Zimmer added that he's likely done coaching altogether.
If he really does decide to retire, it will be the end of a great coaching career.
Zimmer started as a defensive assistant with Missouri in 1979. He coached at Weber State and Washington State before breaking into the NFL with Dallas in 1994. He worked under several head coaches, including Bill Parcells — and was part of an elite staff with him as defensive coordinator and Sean Payton as their offensive coordinator.
He got his first crack at a head coaching job in 2014 with the Minnesota Vikings. Zimmer held that role for eight seasons, going 72-56-1 with a 2-3 postseason record.
Dallas has been linked to Matt Eberflus as the new defensive coordinator under Schottenheimer.
