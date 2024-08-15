New Cowboys defender already hates Eagles fans
Late Wednesday night, the Dallas Cowboys landed veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in a trade with the New York Giants. The 6-foot-6 341-pounder gives them some much needed depth on the interior of their defensive line.
He might not be the same player we saw rack up 9.5 sacks for the Buffalo Bills in 2019 but Phillips can still be effective as a rotational defender. He’s also going to provide Mazi Smith with a mentor.
MORE: Markquese Bell will be an X-Factor for Mike Zimmer's defense
As if that wasn’t enough of a reason to appreciate this trade, then maybe seeing his dislike for Eagles fans wil be. Not long after he was acquired, a video resurfaced of Phillips getting into a heated argument with a fan in Philadelphia.
You can see in the video an Eagles fan was doing what Eagles fans do — talking trash. Phillips took exception to something that was said and got into the face of the fan.
As they were jawing back and forth, Shaq Lawson pushed the fan before walking away.
Again, Phillips will fill a hole for the Cowboys as a veteran defensive tackle. He also already seems to have a dislike for the Cowboys’ biggest rival, which is a plus.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb
Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender