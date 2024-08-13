Markquese Bell will be an X-Factor for Mike Zimmer's defense
The Dallas Cowboys defense has undergone significant changes this offseason, and one player who could benefit from these changes is safety Markquese Bell. Despite not being a starter, Bell’s versatility to play both linebacker and safety has caught the attention of defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Expect Bell to have a giant impact on Dallas' defense, even if he is not a starter this season.
Last year, Bell was converted to linebacker by former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn due to depth issues at the position. However, under Zimmer’s scheme, he has returned to his natural position at safety. The move looks to already have paid off, as Bell shined against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
In their first preseason game, Bell recorded a game-high nine combined tackles and an interception. Zimmer has to be excited by Bell's ability to fly around the field and make plays. The defense, as a whole, had four interceptions and made life miserable for the Rams' second-year quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Zimmer’s defensive scheme allows Bell to play freely. The coordinator’s real-time play-calling and throwback approach seems to have resonated with the players. Bell looked very comfortable in his new role. Notably, he won’t be confined to playing solely as a deep safety; instead, he’ll have the opportunity to make plays at the line of scrimmage, similar to his responsibilities last season as a linebacker.
While Bell may not start every game, his impact goes beyond the depth chart. Zimmer recognizes his value as a chess piece in the defense, and the Cowboys’ coaching staff seems to be committed to maximizing his versatility. Markquese Bell will have a larger role than most expect this season for Dallas.
