Cowboys Country

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has emotional welcome

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed new head coach Brian Schottenheimer to the franchise. Schottenheimer couldn't hide his emotions in the big moment.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is a new era for the Dallas Cowboys, as the franchise announced last Friday that Brian Schottenheimer would be the next head coach.

Schottenheimer had been the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys for the last two seasons and now will be the guy leading the charge in 2025.

MORE: Cowboys inch closer and closer to naming new defensive coordinator

The Cowboys' new head coach was excited in his opening press conference on Monday and could not contain his emotions when talking about the opportunity.

Schottenheimer couldn't let the moment pass without mentioning his legendary father, Marty Schottenheimer, who spent 21 seasons as a head coach in the NFL.

"My father was a legendary coach. A great man. But he was an incredible father and he’s impacted me more than anyone in this profession."

Marty Schottenheime
Kansas City Chiefs former coach Marty Schottenheimer (center) poses with Chiefs chairman of the board Clark Hunt (left) at halftime ceremony to induct Schottenheimer into the Chiefs hall of fame during the game against the Oakland Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An incredible moment for a legendary football family, and now Brian's time to leave his mark as head coach has begun.

Not many coaches get their first head coaching gig with the Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones mentioned the risk this hire is.

Brian Schottenheime
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer coaches during warm ups before the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, no matter the risk, Schottenheimer will be dealing with the haters until the Cowboys get that first win in 2025.

Fans who may not have been bought in when it was announced that Schottenheimer was the coach should really pay attention to the emotion he showed in his opening press conference.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach

Brian Schottenheimer hired: 3 good things, 2 bad things about it

Cowboys fans living in Groundhog Day-like nightmare following Schottenheimer hiring news

These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin frustrated with direction of once proud franchise

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News