New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has emotional welcome
It is a new era for the Dallas Cowboys, as the franchise announced last Friday that Brian Schottenheimer would be the next head coach.
Schottenheimer had been the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys for the last two seasons and now will be the guy leading the charge in 2025.
MORE: Cowboys inch closer and closer to naming new defensive coordinator
The Cowboys' new head coach was excited in his opening press conference on Monday and could not contain his emotions when talking about the opportunity.
Schottenheimer couldn't let the moment pass without mentioning his legendary father, Marty Schottenheimer, who spent 21 seasons as a head coach in the NFL.
"My father was a legendary coach. A great man. But he was an incredible father and he’s impacted me more than anyone in this profession."
An incredible moment for a legendary football family, and now Brian's time to leave his mark as head coach has begun.
Not many coaches get their first head coaching gig with the Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones mentioned the risk this hire is.
However, no matter the risk, Schottenheimer will be dealing with the haters until the Cowboys get that first win in 2025.
Fans who may not have been bought in when it was announced that Schottenheimer was the coach should really pay attention to the emotion he showed in his opening press conference.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach
Brian Schottenheimer hired: 3 good things, 2 bad things about it
Cowboys fans living in Groundhog Day-like nightmare following Schottenheimer hiring news
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin frustrated with direction of once proud franchise