One NFC East team 'still happy' making their QB Scrooge McDuck rich
The Dallas Cowboys are facing one of the most challenging decisions a franchise has to make. Would making Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL be worth it for the franchise?
While the front office is still deciding Prescott's future, one NFC East rival is still smiling through the pain of their $160 million deal with a "franchise" quarterback.
According to New York Giants owner John Mara, the franchise is still happy that they got a deal done with Jones before the start of last season.
While speaking with the media, Mara had this to say about the deal:
"Last year, he got hurt and let's be honest, when he was playing, we weren't blocking anybody. So, let's give him a chance with a better offensive line with some weapons around him to see what he can do."- New York Giants owner John Mara
Laying blame at the hands of the offensive line is fair, as the unit ranked dead last in pass block per Pro Football Focus.
If the Giants are happy, then the rest of the NFC East should be happy as well. Jones has never had eye-popping stats during his time in New York, his best season being his rookie season, which saw him toss for 24 touchdowns.
Jones has only appeared in 16 or more games just one time in his career, that was in 2022. The Giants can't say we hate the deal and wish it never happened. But giving the ol' we're happy and going to make this work is the exact response every future child of divorce loves to hear.
