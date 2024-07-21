NFL analyst has Cowboys position unit ranked oddly low
Micah Parsons is set to become a very rich man in the near future after recording 40.5 sacks in his first three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He's asserted himself as one of the top pass-rushers in the game and finished third in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023.
As good as he's been, his performance alone isn't enough to push the Cowboys front seven into the top tier of NFL rankings. In fact, they were ranked oddly low as Sharp Football Analysis has them in the middle of the pack in their 2024 front seven rankings.
In their analysis, they do praise Parsons but add that the team as a whole was just 16th in the NFL in pressure rate.
"Dallas ranked 16th in pressure rate in 2023 despite Micah Parsons setting a career-high in sacks and finishing in the top three for Defensive Player of the Year voting for the third consecutive season." — Ryan McCrystal, Sharp Football Analysis
One factor that hurts Dallas is the loss of Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler, Jr. While the Cowboys believe Sam Wiliams and rookie Marshawn Kneeland can replace them, the only proven commodities on the edge remain Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.
They're also hurt by their lack of a true presence at nose tackle. Mazi Smith is slated to start this year but left a lot to be desired as a rookie. Next to him is Osa Odighizuwa, who has been solid but could be asked to do more heavy lifting with Smith at the 1-tech.
At linebacker, they have Eric Kendricks and Damone Clark as starters with DeMarvion Overshown and Marist Liufau fighting for the third spot. The lack of experience outside of Kendricks surely played into this ranking as well.
That hightlights the pressure Parsons and Lawrence will feel this season as they lead a re-tooled unit with a lot to prove in 2024.
