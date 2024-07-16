NFL analyst says Cowboys veteran QB has 'most to prove'
Trey Lance is entering a critical year with the Dallas Cowboys. The fourth-year pro was taken third overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft but lost his job to Brock Purdy. He was traded to the Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023 but has yet to make an appearance with them.
As he looks to earn a new deal in 2025 - whether that be in Dalllas or elsewhere - Lance heads to training camp as one of the top 10 players with something to prove according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.
The former San Francisco 49ers prospect doesn't have much to prove to Dallas other than that he's worth their previous fourth-round trade investment/capable of unseating Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott's No. 2. Entering a contract year, though, can the former No. 2 overall pick prove to the rest of the NFL he's actually making measurable progress as a pro passer? - Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
We can forgive the draft selection being off by one while pointing out that Benjamin hits the nail on the head with Lance.
An enticing prospect in 2021, Lance had all the tools to be an excellent starter in the NFL. What he lacked, however, was the experience. Lance started just 17 games for the North Dakota State Bison and had only nine in high school.
There were expectations Kyle Shanahan could turn his raw talent into a refined quarterback but Lance started just four games before the Niners moved on.
Dallas is expected to feature him prominently in training camp and the preseason, which is exactly what the young quarterback needs. He's still just 24 years old, so there's time to carve out a long career. He just has to take that first step and prove he deserves a starting spot somewhere.