NFL announcers revealed for Dallas Cowboys-Eagles Week 17 game
The Dallas Cowboys may be eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, but the team still has a lot to play for as they close out the 2024-25 season.
In Week 17, Dallas will head to the City of Brotherly Love for a showdown with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have yet to lock up the division title after a setback against the Washington Commanders in Week 16, and the Cowboys can continue to play spoiler.
If Dallas can upset the Eagles, they will prevent them from locking up the NFC East crown for at least another week.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: betting odds & preview
The Commanders, meanwhile, will clinch a playoff berth with a primetime win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
Dallas and Philadelphia are set to face off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 29, so the division could be locked up by the time the Commanders take the field. But, who will be calling the game?
The Week 17 announcer pairings were announced and revealed the Cowboys game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline. It is only the fourth time this season that the Cowboys will not have the top broadcast crew for the network they are playing on
.Despite not having the top crew, Cowboys Nation will be tuned in.
