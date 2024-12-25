Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas stockpiles offensive firepower
The Dallas Cowboys won't be in the playoffs this year but they way they've closed out the season has been promising. They've won four of their past five games, and it could have been five if not for a mistake on a blocked punt.
Dallas was expected to make big changes this offseason with Mike McCarthy on the hot seat but this resurgance has him favored to return. Whether he comes back for a sixth year, or they look for a new coach, the offense is going to need more talent.
That's the focus early in this 3-round mock draft as the Cowboys bring in two difference-makers with their first two selections.
Round 1: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
CeeDee Lamb has fought through a shoulder injury all season and still has more than 100 receptions and 1,000 yards. Dallas has needed that from him since the rest of the offense has been inconsistent. While Jalen Tolbert has been vastly improved, he's best served as a WR3, which is why they use their first round pick on Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.
A savvy route-runner who can be deadly after the reception, Egbuka would would an excellent addition across from Lamb. He's exactly what Dak Prescott needs to get back on track in 2025.
Round 2: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
One of the most pleasant surprises this season has been Rico Dowdle. The former undrafted free agent had 903 yards and is averaging 4.8 per carry. As we saw in Week 16, however, when he struggles to move the ball on the ground, Dallas has no other options.
That's why adding a running back is a must, even if they re-sign Dowdle. In this mock, they use their second pick on Dylan Sampson from Tennsee, giving them someone who can carry the load — but also has no issues working in a committee.
Sampson had 604 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 while splitting time with Jaylen Wright. When Wright entered the NFL, Sampson became the No. 1 back and has 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns in 13 games.
Round 3: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Osa Odighizuwa has put together the best season of his career in 2024, which happent to be a contract year. He's likely earned more than Jerry Jones is willing to pay, so the Cowboys will need to find a replacement.
In this mock, one slides to them in Round 3 with Derrick Harmon from Oregon still on the board. Harmon is a disruptive pass rusher who spent three years at Michigan State before heading to Oregon. In his first year with the Ducks, he has 42 tackles and five sacks.
A massive D-tackle at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Harmon is also a powerful run defender who could turn into a weapon in the middle of the defensive line.
