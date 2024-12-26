Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys have already proven that they are not giving up this season.
The team took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 and showed fans that there is still potential for a bright future.
Now, the team will be looking to play spoiler this weekend when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' availability is still unknown, even though an Eagles legend may beg to differ. However, the oddsmakers don't see a lot of hope in the Cowboys' grabbing this victory.
MORE: Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Week 17: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Massive Road Dogs
Spread: +9.5 DAL
O/U: 40.5
ML: +360
Even with the team's recent success, the oddsmakers do not see the Cowboys standing a chance against the Eagles, as the team is nine-and-a-half point favorites. However, when official news on Hurts is finally revealed, this line will certainly jump.
MORE: Jerry Jones praises Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys improvement
Gaining Confidence
The playoffs are out of the picture for the Cowboys. However, the best consolation prize would be to put a nail in any chance of the Eagles getting the number one overall seed in the NFC. Without Hurts, this is a completely different game.
The key will be how this Cowboys defense can slow down Saquon Barkley. This is a defense that allows 135.9 yards on the ground per game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler
4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
7 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys Week 16 win over Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 16 risers & fallers
Mike McCarthy reacts to Dallas Cowboys missing NFL playoffs