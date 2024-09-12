NFL Coverage Map, Week 2: What Game Is On In Your Area On Sunday?
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday night with a high-profile primetime showdown between the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in South Beach.
Other primetime showdowns this week include the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football and a Monday Night Football clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
13 games will take place throughout the day on Sunday.
MORE: NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 2 of 2024 season
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 2 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 2 Coverage Maps
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keys To Victory: Cowboys vs. Saints : 3 keys to victory in Dallas' Week 2 home opener
Week 2 Preview: Cowboys vs. Saints, NFL Week 2: betting odds & preview
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Salary Cap Relief: Cowboys restructure Terence Steele's contract, freeing up cap space
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie