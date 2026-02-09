New Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft Lands 'Freaky' LB, Fast-Rising CB

The 2025-26 NFL season is in the books, and while the Dallas Cowboys have been preparing for the offseason for the past few weeks and rebuilding the coaching staff with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas will have a major opportunity to improve the roster during the offseason, whether it be through free agency or the NFL draft.

In this year's draft, the Cowboys have two first-round picks, so it will be interesting to see whether the team makes a splash or stays put to use both selections.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Way-Too-Early 2027 Super Bowl Odds Released

With Super Bowl 61 crowning the Seattle Seahawks champions, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic shared his latest 2026 mock draft, which has the Cowboys focusing on improving on the defensive side of the ball.

South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Brandon Cisse breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Cowboys add a national champion linebacker with the team's first pick in the draft, before bolstering the secondary with an SEC standout.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys Listed Among Teams That Should Pursue Trade For T.J. Watt

Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Styles, the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles, has been a popular pick for the Cowboys to kick off draft season, thanks to his versatility and ability to step in immediately at an area of need.

"Another freaky Buckeye who doesn’t really fit into one position, Styles began college as a big safety who played like a linebacker and ended it as an uber-athletic linebacker who runs like a safety," Baumgardner wrote.

"He’s not Micah Parsons, but he can have a similar impact on a defense’s versatility."

During his senior year, Styles recorded 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

MORE: NFL Insider Says Cowboys Could Tag-and-Trade Star WR George Pickens

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina

Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones is hit by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' secondary ranked dead last in the league during the 2025 season, so will be looking to add talent. Cisse is a fast-riser in this year's class, and has a nose for making plays around the ball.

"Cisse (6-0, 190) could be a player on the rise, especially if he runs at the combine — no one would be surprised with a 40-yard dash in the 4.3-second range. He had seven pass breakups and forced eight incompletions during his lone year at South Carolina," Baumgardner wrote.

After two seasons with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Cisse transferred to South Carolina for his junior campaign. In his final season, Cisse recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and five passes defensed.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys Urged to Trade First-Round Pick for All-Pro Pass Rusher

Pending Free Agent George Pickens Being Recruited by NFC Rival, Per CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT