NFL insider delivers update on CeeDee Lamb contract negotiations
The Dallas Cowboys had their first preseason action on Sunday, but nothing that happened on the field has fans more nervous than the off-field issues.
The franchise is currently working on new deals for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb's absence from camp has made some fans around the organization slightly worried that the star receiver will be ready when the regular season rolls around.
NFL reporter Albert Breer gave some insight that should make Cowboys fans feel a little easier about the situation.
MORE: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb
Here's what Breer had to say on his feelings about what the team will do with Lamb:
I can’t imagine the Dallas Cowboys not getting a deal done with CeeDee Lamb. But Jerry Jones’s frustration with the situation has shown a bit this week. First, he said that there wasn’t any urgency to get a Lamb extension over the goal line. Then, on the team’s pregame show Sunday, he walked that back.- Albert Breer, NFL reporter
A deal will absolutely get done between Lamb and the organization, but the trip-ups along the way have the fanbase frustrated with how all of this went down.
But don't fret, it seems like there is light at the end of this tunnel.
