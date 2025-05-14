Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys to end regular season on road vs. NFC East foe

The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly end the 2025 NFL regular season on the road against an NFC East foe.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott while playing New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott while playing New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are opening the 2025 NFL season on the road against a division rival, and it appears that is also how they will end the regular season campaign.

It was previously announced that the Cowboys will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener, but now reports have surfaced that the Cowboys will take on the New York Giants in the regular season finale.

Giants insider Art Stapleton was first to report the news.

Dallas will be hosting the Giants in Week 2 of the regular season, which will serve as the team's home opener at AT&T Stadium.

NFC East helmets of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders
NFC East helmets of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other leaked games for the Cowboys include a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and a Christmas Day meeting with the division rival Washington Commanders.

Is there any doubt that Dallas is still America's Team? Everyone knows that Dallas dominates the ratings, but now they're dominating the holidays.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and quarterback Dak Prescott eat turkey legs after the Cowboys' Thanksgiving victory.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and quarterback Dak Prescott eat turkey legs after the Cowboys' Thanksgiving victory. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Get your turkey and ham ready.

The official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+, but there will be leaks and rumors throughout the day.

Josh Sanchez
