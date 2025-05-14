Cowboys rumored to start 2025 season with back-to-back NFC East games
While the full 2025 NFL schedule is not set to officially drop until 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, there have been select games officially announced.
We know the Dallas Cowboys will open the season against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and they will face the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.
The rest of the schedule, however, remains unknown... for now.
Cowboys 2025 schedule release tracker: Opponents, rumors, leaks, & more
While we wait for the full schedule to drop, there have been rumors making the rounds that Dallas could start the year with back-to-back NFC East games.
According to New York Giants beat writer Art Stapleton, the Cowboys will welcome the G-Men to AT&T Stadium in Week 2.
Starting the year off with consecutive games against division rivals could be exactly what the team needs to start the season on the right foot in the Brian Schottenheimer era.
Cowboys' 2025 strength of schedule ranks as one of NFL's toughest
The official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+, but there will be leaks and rumors throughout the day.
