Do Cowboys 2025 schedule leaks, NFL history foreshadow epic season?
It's NFL schedule release day, and the Dallas Cowboys are slowly learning where they will be playing each week throughout the year. Could magic be on the horizon?
While the full schedule will not be announced until a primetime show, a handful of games have been announced by the league, broadcast partners, or leaked by local beat writers.
We know that the Cowboys will play in the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, while it's being reported that the home opener will be in Week 2 against another NFC East foe, the New York Giants.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 schedule release tracker: Opponents, rumors, leaks, & more
The NFL also announced an incredible Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. With those three notes alone, there is a little bit of NFL history that could be foreshadowing greatness.
During the 1995 season, the Cowboys played a divisional rival on the road in the season opener, before returning home for Week 2.
Coincidentally, the Cowboys also hosted the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.
MORE: Kansas City Chiefs ruthlessly troll Cowboys after NFL schedule leak
Now, why is this important? That season, Dallas went on to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, winning the fifth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
Dallas hasn't been back to the promised land, or even a conference championship, since that season. So maybe, just maybe, all of the stars are falling into place.
The official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+, but there will be leaks and rumors throughout the day.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 odds for 2025 NFL opener
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons won’t hold out, per his brother
'Elite' Cowboys rookie in one of NFL's 'best positions to succeed'
Stephen Jones compares George Pickens to former 'competitive' Cowboys star WR
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc