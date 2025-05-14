Cowboys Country

Do Cowboys 2025 schedule leaks, NFL history foreshadow epic season?

The Dallas Cowboys schedule leaks are starting to pour in, and if history is any indication, it could be a magical NFL season for America's Team.

Josh Sanchez

NBC sportscaster Greg Gumble with Dallas Cowboys stars Emmitt Smith, Larry Brown, and Michael Irvin with the Lombardi Trophy.
NBC sportscaster Greg Gumble with Dallas Cowboys stars Emmitt Smith, Larry Brown, and Michael Irvin with the Lombardi Trophy. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
It's NFL schedule release day, and the Dallas Cowboys are slowly learning where they will be playing each week throughout the year. Could magic be on the horizon?

While the full schedule will not be announced until a primetime show, a handful of games have been announced by the league, broadcast partners, or leaked by local beat writers.

We know that the Cowboys will play in the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, while it's being reported that the home opener will be in Week 2 against another NFC East foe, the New York Giants.

The NFL also announced an incredible Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. With those three notes alone, there is a little bit of NFL history that could be foreshadowing greatness.

5 Vince Lombardi trophies won by the Dallas Cowboys organization sit in the lobby at Dallas Cowboys headquarters at The Star.
5 Vince Lombardi trophies won by the Dallas Cowboys organization sit in the lobby at Dallas Cowboys headquarters at The Star. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

During the 1995 season, the Cowboys played a divisional rival on the road in the season opener, before returning home for Week 2.

Coincidentally, the Cowboys also hosted the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

Now, why is this important? That season, Dallas went on to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, winning the fifth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Dallas hasn't been back to the promised land, or even a conference championship, since that season. So maybe, just maybe, all of the stars are falling into place.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott smiles on the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott smiles on the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+, but there will be leaks and rumors throughout the day.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

