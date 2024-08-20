No contract, no problem: Cowboys & Jerry Jones embrace NFL pressure
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport recently shed light on the Dallas Cowboys' current approach, emphasizing their comfort with high stakes and a "win or else" mentality for coach Mike McCarthy.
Rapoport noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to relish the pressure on the team, particularly with McCarthy entering the final year of his contract without an extension.
“It does seem the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones in particular really do like the pressure that is being put on the players and coach Mike McCarthy,” Rapoport stated. “This is set up as a make or break season."
The Cowboys' reluctance to extend McCarthy's contract stems from their aversion to "dead money" – paying players who are no longer with the team.
"They don’t love dead money," Rapoport explained. "They don’t love to pay guys weren’t there. They don’t like paying players who aren’t there... there’s no thought for them there saying we just should extended them because that’s what a lot of people do."
Rapoport believes the Cowboys are comfortable with this approach, recognizing that it leaves McCarthy with only one option: to win.
“They are fine with not doing it knowing that the only option for Mike McCarthy is either to win or as you say else they like the pressure they want the pressure,” he said.
The Cowboys' embrace of pressure is seen as part and parcel of being in Dallas. Rapoport suggests that the team, from the front office to the players, understands the constant scrutiny and expectations.
“If your the Dallas Cowboys if your the brass if your the players part of the reality with being in Dallas is this is their all the time,” Rapoport observed. "So the fact of the management amps it up a little bit I they think that’s ok.”
In conclusion, the Cowboys are entering the season with a clear message to McCarthy: deliver a championship or face the consequences. The team's willingness to embrace pressure and their aversion to "dead money" have led to this high-stakes situation, creating a captivating storyline for the upcoming season.
