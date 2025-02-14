Notorious Cowboys hater unloads on franchise for Micah Parsons trade discussion
With an eventual contract extension looming for Micah Parsons, it was leaked that the Dallas Cowboys discussed the possibility of trading the All-Pro pass rusher rather than hand out another massive deal.
It didn’t take long for teammates to let their feelings known. CeeDee Lamb led the charge, saying he wants to win with Parsons on the roster.
MORE: More passionate: CeeDee Lamb spurns Cowboys fans in favor of Eagles
Lamb isn’t the only one who understands Dallas is better with No. 11. Even those who typically don’t give credit to Cowboys’ players are speaking up — with notorious hater LeSean McCoy passionately defending Parsons.
McCoy can’t believe the front office discussed trading Parsons, calling it disrespectful. He added that the Cowboys should trade him because they don’t deserve such a talent.
Shady also took the opportunity to throw shade at Dak Prescott before saying Lamb and Parsons are the only players keeping the team relevant.
Not everything he said was completely accurate but his take on Parsons is one of the more reasonable we’ve heard.
Parsons is a game-changer who makes everyone around him better. That’s why any discussion outside of making him the highest-paid defender in the NFL is insulting.
