More passionate: CeeDee Lamb spurns Cowboys fans in favor of Eagles
CeeDee Lamb might be playing with fire.
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was asked recently about what fan base was more passionate between Dallas and their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Cowboys double up on running backs in new 7-round NFL mock draft
As if it wasn’t bad enough that Cowboys fans had to watch Philly win the Super Bowl, they now had to listen to Lamb say the champion have the more passionate followers.
While speaking with Kate Feeney, Lamb said the Eagles fan base is “crazy.” He added that the Dallas fan base is deep before admitting “the Eagles got it.”
This won’t go over well with Cowboys nation but Lamb is probably correct.
Eagles fans tend to go overboard at times, and no one knows what the deal is with the light post climbing. Still, they’re loud, passionate, and loyal.
There’s definitely a section of Cowboys fans who also fit this mold but they’re not always the ones who show up to the games. There was even a time when Troy Aikman said their stadium was full of people who were there “to be seen.”
Even with that being the case, it’s not the norm for a player to select an opposing fan base for anything. At least not unless the question features the word “worst” in it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances