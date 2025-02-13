Cowboys Country

More passionate: CeeDee Lamb spurns Cowboys fans in favor of Eagles

He isn’t wrong, but no Dallas fan wants to hear this.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
CeeDee Lamb might be playing with fire.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was asked recently about what fan base was more passionate between Dallas and their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

As if it wasn’t bad enough that Cowboys fans had to watch Philly win the Super Bowl, they now had to listen to Lamb say the champion have the more passionate followers.

While speaking with Kate Feeney, Lamb said the Eagles fan base is “crazy.” He added that the Dallas fan base is deep before admitting “the Eagles got it.”

This won’t go over well with Cowboys nation but Lamb is probably correct.

Dallas Cowboys
Philly Elmo, center, joins the drumline and Philadelphia Eagles fans on Broad Street as they celebrate the Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. / Daniella Heminghaus / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eagles fans tend to go overboard at times, and no one knows what the deal is with the light post climbing. Still, they’re loud, passionate, and loyal.

There’s definitely a section of Cowboys fans who also fit this mold but they’re not always the ones who show up to the games. There was even a time when Troy Aikman said their stadium was full of people who were there “to be seen.”

Even with that being the case, it’s not the norm for a player to select an opposing fan base for anything. At least not unless the question features the word “worst” in it.

