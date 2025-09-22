Cowboy Roundup: Positive CeeDee Lamb injury update, Fraudulent Cowboys?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The weekend didn't go as planned, and the defense continues to be a major question mark moving forward.
If there is one surprising bright spot, it's the fact that the running game has been doing better than a year ago. Let's just hope the rest of the team can catch up.
There are also some concerns after CeeDee Lamb was shaken up during the game, but he luckily appeared to avoid serious injury.
While we wait to see what news surfaces on Monday, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Positive CeeDee Lamb injury update
According to Jerry Jones, the injury CeeDee Lamb suffered on Sunday afternoon is not as serious as it could have been.
Fraudulent Cowboys?
"The Cowboys’ defense cannot put consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback. Caleb Williams was not sacked and threw four touchdowns on Sunday. The week before, Russell Wilson torched this defense for 450 yards. Neither Wilson nor Williams are front-runners for NFL MVP this year. The Cowboys’ offense is going to have to score 40 points in every game to have a legitimate shot at winning a game. On Sunday they managed just 14. The Bears’ defense is not the toughest they’ll play this season. Even if CeeDee Lamb’s injury does not result in significant downtime, Dallas’ offense is not built to score 40 points a game on a consistent basis."
