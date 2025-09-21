3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys' unbelievable loss to Bears in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys went into Soldier Field and were run out of the building by the Chicago Bears.
Fans who remembered how bad Ben Johnson made the Dallas defense look last year while calling plays for the Detroit Lions were concerned. Just a couple of drives into the game, their fears were validated.
Chicago moved the ball with ease, winning 31-14, and it wasn't even that close. This is a game the Cowboys will want to forget, but we'll take a minute to look back at who stood out as winners and losers in Week 3.
Loser: Trevon Diggs, CB
Trevon Diggs has struggled mightily this season, and that continued in Week 3. After the Bears secured an unbelievable turnover, Chicago scored quickly on a 76-yard drive. The big play on that one was Rome Odunze going for a 35-yard touchdown with Diggs stumbling and leaving the receiver wide open.
Diggs had to leave the game at one point, and it seems as though he's not 100 percent right now.
Winner: Javonte Williams, RB
Javonte Williams was one of the few players who were on point for the Cowboys on Sunday, even though his day started with disappointment. Williams ripped off a 22-yard run on his second carry of the game, but had the ball ripped out of his hands by cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.
Williams didn't let that slow him down as he continued to run hard and give the offense a spark every time he touched the ball. The veteran ran for 76 yards on 10 rushes and could have had his first 100-yard game with Dallas if the offense hadn't had to abandon the run.
Loser: Malik Hooker, S
We really could say everyone on defense, but Malik Hooker seemed to have multiple plays where he was caught out of position. One example was when D.J. Moore found himself free in the back of the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown. Hooker was the closest defender, but he never got deep enough in the end zone to prevent Moore from hauling in the open pass.
Winner: KaVontae Turpin, WR
KaVontae Turpin didn't get many touches on offense, but he made the most of them. The electric wideout had two receptions, starting with a 27-yarder where he was hammered by Kevin Byard but hung on for the first down.
Later, he caught a 37-yarder from Joe Milton, giving the Cowboys one last shot to score at the end of the game. They were unable to capitalize, but Turpin provided a spark.
Loser: George Pickens, WR
With CeeDee Lamb injured, the Cowboys needed George Pickens to step up, and it seemed as if that was about to happen. Shortly after Lamb's exit, Pickens scored the first touchdown of the game for Dallas on a one-handed grab.
He went quiet after that, except for when he allowed a pass to go off his hands, right into the arms of Chicago linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Dallas needed more from Pickens, but he didn't deliver.
Winner: Jake Ferguson, TE
His yards per catch weren't impressive (6.3), but Jake Ferguson was the most reliable pass-catcher on the field for Dallas. He hauled in 13 passes for 82 yards, and while he didn't get a touchdown, it was a gritty performance nonetheless.
Loser: Matt Eberflus, DC
When Brian Schottenheimer named Matt Eberflus his defensive coordinator, it generated plenty of hype. Three games into his first season with the team, and fans are pulling their hair out.
Eberflus' unit was torched by Russell Wilson and the New York Giants, and the issues continued in Week 2. Chicago had two huge plays in the first quarter, with Rome Odunze scoring on a wide-open 35-yard touchdown. Even worse was the lack of discipline on a flea flicker, which left Luther Burden free for a 65-yard touchdown.
That gave Caleb Williams a career-high 239 yards and three touchdowns at halftime.
Nothing improved in the second half for Dallas, giving up a touchdown on a 19-play, 76-yard drive. Chicago chewed up 9:54 on that drive and ended it with D.J. Moore catching a touchdown pass on fourth down. As was the case with every score, no one was anywhere near Moore when he caught the pass.
Eberflus had a chance to stick it to the team that fired him this offseason, but instead, was blown out and will face more criticism this week.
