Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR
The Dallas Cowboys let a golden opportunity slip out of their fingers in their deflating loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
When they say everything can go wrong, I think the Cowboys' Week 3 performance is a good example of that statement.
The Cowboys could not find a rhythm from the jump, and looked like a completely different team than the one we saw in Week 2.
MORE: Cowboys' WR CeeDee Lamb suffers potential injury on ridiculous playcall
But hitting the panic button right now may still be a little premature. The team still had some positives in Week 3 that they should carry for the rest of the season. One of those positives was the play of wide receiver KaVontae Turpin.
Turpin is one of the fastest players in the league, and his two receptions for 64 yards should be a sign for this coaching staff to figure out a way to get him more touches.
If the injury to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is serious, than the Cowboys have to find production from other players. It feels like Turpin is starving for the moment.
MORE: Dak Prescott admits working for Jerry Jones comes with 'soap opera' obstacles
The negatives of their performance in Week 3 will be talked about all week. however, Turpin's small sample size has to be eye opening for offense that looked so off balance in Chicago.
