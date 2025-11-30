Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones praises WR duo, George Pickens' unstoppable route

Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's the final day of November and we get to kick back and watch the rest of the NFL take the field after Dallas took care of business on Thanksgiving Day.

Cowboys fans should keep an eye on the San Francisco 49ers, who travel to face Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns, and the Carolina Panthers, who host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers sit ahead of the Cowboys in the Wildcard race, while the Panthers are on Dallas' tail.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls out before a play against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see if everything can continue to go in the Cowboys' favor as they make their late-season push for the postseason.

As we wait to see what the day holds, let's take a look around the web to check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

Jerry Jones praises superstar WR duo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates by eating turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones hit a home run when he traded a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round selection.

He was asked about the team's receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and had high praise for the superstar tandem during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

"Boy, we got two No. 1s," Jones said during the appearance. "And that really is problematic (for opposing defenses)."

George Pickens' unstoppable route

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a successful two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens has been on a roll this season and is putting up career numbers in a contract year. Entering December, Pickens has hauled in 73 catches for 1,142 receiving yards, which ranks second in the NFL, and eight receiving touchdowns, the third most in the league this season.

While Pickens has been dominant, there is one route that he has excelled at more than any other receiver in the league, according to DallasCowboys.com.

"George Pickens was targeted five times on slant routes against the Chiefs, a route that has become a staple of his playmaking thus far in Dallas. He caught four of those targets for 73 yards, the most receiving yards on slant routes in a game by a wide receiver in the NFL this season."

