Rico Dowdle makes 'Play of the Day' in Cowboys' 4th padded practice
Rico Dowdle is entering 2024 as one of the top running backs on the Dallas Cowboys depth chart.
The team plans to utilize a running back-by-committee, so the opportunities will be there for Dowdle to carve out a significant role in the offense. Many believe he could even overtake Ezekiel Elliott for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart during the season.
So far, Dowdle has been showing why there is confidence in him, and why he's been receiving praise.
According to Cowboys team reporter Nicole Hutchinson, Mike McCarthy was raving about Dowdle's performance, saying, "Rico Dowdle is having a HELL of a camp."
During Saturday's 7-on-7 drills, he showed everyone why. Dowdle flashed his talents as a pass catcher out of the backfield with a brilliant one-handed, over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown after blowing by DeMarvion Overshown.
Here is another angle of the play:
After the play began making the rounds on social media, the Cowboys decided to chime in.
The Cowboys official X account tweeted a video of the play and photo of the one-handed grab, naming Dowdled, "Rico Suave."
If Dowdle can continue making plays like that in camp and the preseason, he'll undeniably be one of the players to watch in the Cowboys backfield this season.
Last season, Dowdle rushed for 361 yards and two touchdowns on 89 carries. He added 17 receptions for 144 yards and another two scores.
As he enters his fifth-year in the league, he will look to build on those numbers, and has shown he is more than capable of doing just that.
