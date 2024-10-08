Robert Saleh should be the Cowboys' next move
The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh following an underwhelming 2-3 start to what many sports analysts and Jets fans had anticipated would be a promising season with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Should the Dallas Cowboys look to hire Robert Saleh if the team fails to find playoff success this season?
Absolutely, the Cowboys have been longing for playoff success, and it's certainly conceivable that current coach Mike McCarthy shares some of the blame. Despite a 12-5 record over the past three seasons, the Cowboys have led the league in penalties and have a disappointing 1-3 record in the playoffs.
This scenario has played out time and time again with the Jets. The Jets part ways with coaches and players, only for them to find success elsewhere, proving once again that the Jets are the real problem.
Take Todd Bowles, for example, who went on to become a Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator with the Buccaneers before leading them to two consecutive playoff appearances as head coach.
Then there's Geno Smith and Sam Darnold, who have shown through their recent performances that the Jets were holding them back.
Saleh finished his Jets head coaching career with a 20-36 record, and given the roster he had to work with, he certainly isn't the worst coach to lead the team. The fact that he was able to guide the Jets to a 7-10 record in each of the last two seasons speaks to his abilities as a head coach.
This is especially noteworthy considering that the coaching staff responsible for their offensive struggles largely remained due to their relationship with Aaron Rodgers, particularly Nathaniel Hackett.
