Royce Freeman's injury setback at training camp comes at unlucky time
Veteran running back Royce Freeman is fighting for a spot on the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster and role in the team's running back-by-committee for the upcoming season, but the injury bug struck at an unlucky time.
During Monday's practice session, Freeman limped off the field after suffering an apparent groin injury.
Freeman is locked in a battle with Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner, among others to join Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle in the backfield.
"The Cowboys saw another player exit the field on Monday with an injury. This time, it was running back Royce Freeman, who left with an apparent groin injury," the team's official website wrote. "The veteran back participated in the early part of practice before limping off with a member of the athletic training staff."
The severity of the injury or a timeline for his return has not been announced at this time.
Freeman joins safety Israel Mukuamu and tight end Luke Schoonmaker as players currently battling groin injuries at camp.
The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Freeman, as practices are beginning to intensify and the preseason is right around the corner. Later this week, the Cowboys will hold a joint practice and scrimmate with Freeman's former team, the Los Angeles Rams, before the preseason opener at SoFi Stadium over the weekend.
Freeman's absence allows the youngsters on the roster to establish themselves in the rotation and showcase their skills in live game action, while he can do nothing but sit back and watch.
The veteran rusher has been having a solid training camp to this point, so hopefully he will be able to return to the field sooner rather than later.
