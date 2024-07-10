Ranking NFC East safeties from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. It has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting 2024 campaign.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the best safety groups in the division.
4. Washington Commanders
As mentioned previously in the cornerback article, the Commanders secondary was a major liability last season, giving up the most passing yards in the NFL. Heading into 2024, their safety group could be even worse depending on if new addition Jeremy Chinn is a downgrade from Kamren Curl last season.
Outside of Jeremy Chinn, the Commanders lack experience in their secondary. Darrick Forrest, heading into his fourth year, is currently listed as the other starter but has struggled with injuries and wasn't projected to have a high ceiling. They did draft Dominique Hampton from Washington in the fifth round, but at 23 years old already, he isn't viewed as an immediate impact player.
3. New York Giants
The Giants may not have as eye-popping of a safety duo as last season after losing Xavier McKinney, but they have a young and exciting pair that fans should be thrilled about. Jason Pinnock, who had two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 85 tackles last season, is only 25 and expected to continue developing as a solid starter.
The Giants drafted Tyler Nubin, arguably the best safety in the NFL draft to replace McKinney. Nubin, who started every game over the last three seasons for Minnesota and tallied 12 interceptions, should be able to step in right away.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Thanks in large part to the return of CJ Gardner-Johnson, The Eagles will have a much improved safety group. CJ is a dynamic player who excels in both coverage and run support. He will be playing alongside Reed Blankenship who provides youth and athleticism giving the Eagles a safety duo with ball-hawking ability and consistent tackling.
Veteran safety Sydney Brown adds depth and experience to the Eagles' already talented group. Former Pro Bowler James Bradberry's decision to move from cornerback to safety further bolsters their depth which is something they did not have last season.
1. Dallas Cowboys
There may not be a star in the safety group, but from top to bottom, the Cowboys have one of the most talented safety groups in the NFL. With the loss of Jayron Kearse, the Cowboys have a void to fill and are looking for one of their young safeties to be the next man up.
Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker will be the starters and have been excellent starters over the last couple seasons, while Markquese Bell should fill in nicely in Kearse's old hybrid role, Juanyeh Thomas and Israel Mukuama provide excellent depth at both corner and safety, while UDFA Julius Wood, Sheldrick Redwine, and UDFA Emany Johnson will have to earn a spot on the roster.