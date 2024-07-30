Cowboys Country

Notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. mocks fans, Dak discourse

Stephen A. Smith took to social media to put his Hall of Fame hating on display by mocking Dallas Cowboys fans and how they discuss Dak Prescott.

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the bench in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the bench in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take the field for their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, but notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith's trolling is already in midseason form.

Stephen A. randomly took to social media to mock Cowboys fans and the Dak Prescott discourse, because Dallas apparently lives rent free in his head.

He posted a video showing "how Cowboys fans talk about Dak Prescott," highlighting some uncertainty from fans when discussing Prescott and conviction when speaking about other players on the team.

MORE: Jerry Jones discusses Dak Prescott's commitment amid contract talks

If there is one thing you can count on Stephen A. doing, it's getting his licks in on the Cowboys fan base. But, the fact of the matter is, the fan base has been rallying behind Prescott this offseason and advocating for him to get the payday he deserves.

Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.

He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now it is only a matter of time until he is paid like one.

And I'm sure Stephen A. will have something to say about that.

